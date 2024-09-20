Global Briefing: Microsoft inks Three Mile Island nuclear deal

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Global Briefing: Microsoft inks Three Mile Island nuclear deal

Microsoft signs first nuclear PPA with Constellation Energy, a new CCS plant opens in Europe, and the World Bank mobilises record levels of climate finance

Microsoft has signed a landmark power purchase agreement (PPA) with US energy giant Constellation Energy that will underpin the re-opening of the famous Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

UK heat pump market on track for 'best year ever'

'Life or death consequences': Cities face future of skyrocketing climate risks

Most read
01

UK's first energy from waste carbon capture pilot project goes live

16 September 2024 • 4 min read
02

'Heat the human, not the home': Octopus Energy powers up electric blanket offer for vulnerable customers

19 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

'Every climate goal around the world is at risk': LinkedIn warns green skills crunch is getting worse

19 September 2024 • 5 min read
04

Shopify launches e-commerce platform for trading carbon credits

17 September 2024 • 2 min read
05

Solar for Schools secures £3m funding boost from Triodos Bank UK

20 September 2024 • 4 min read

More on Nuclear

Holtec selects South Yorkshire site for £1.5bn small nuclear reactor factory
Nuclear

Holtec selects South Yorkshire site for £1.5bn small nuclear reactor factory

New facility is set to serve emerging SMR market in the UK, Europe, and Middle East in addition to producing naval reactor components

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 September 2024 • 3 min read
Government proposes £5.5bn subsidy scheme for Sizewell C nuclear project
Nuclear

Government proposes £5.5bn subsidy scheme for Sizewell C nuclear project

New support regime would aim to help 3.2GW project attract private investment

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 September 2024 • 3 min read
CVB plots nuclear energy 'super cluster' at newly-acquired Gloucestershire site
Nuclear

CVB plots nuclear energy 'super cluster' at newly-acquired Gloucestershire site

Developer snaps up site of former Berkeley nuclear power station to create first new hub for nuclear energy research, training and AI

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 August 2024 • 3 min read