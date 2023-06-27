Give financial regulators 'secondary' net zero mandate to facilitate transition, government urged

Banks and insurers could face hundreds of billions of pounds in losses by 2050 if regulators are not given a stronger legal requirement to support and enable the mainstreaming of climate and nature action across the economy, the Aldersgate Group has today warned.

In a policy briefing this morning, the green business group said the government's plan to give the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority a remit to ensure compliance with net zero and environmental targets should be followed by moves to give all financial regulators a secondary legal objective to actively steward the transition to a net zero and nature positive economy.

The next parliament should move quickly to provide regulators with this stronger legal requirement, the Aldersgate Group said, warning the provisions set out in the Financial Services and Markets Bill currently being debated in Parliament "do not provide a sufficiently strong legal basis for regulators to act".

A future amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Act for financial regulators to explicitly facilitate the transition to a net zero and nature positive economy would improve regulator accountability as the watchdogs would be required to report their progress against statutory objectives, it said.

It would also help protect banks and insurers from some of the £334bn in financial losses the Bank of England has estimated could occur by 2050 if the sector does not act fast to tackle escalating climate risks.

Despite having a central role to play in accelerating the drive to a more sustainable economy, financial regulators' efforts are currently limited by a narrow mandate on climate and nature-related issues, capacity and resource constraints, and the lack of sufficiently co-ordinated net zero-aligned policies across the economy, the Aldersgate Group said.

"Financial regulators have a crucial role to play in mitigating the build-up of climate and nature-related risks and facilitating the transition to net zero," said James Fotherby, policy officer at the Aldersgate Group. "Over the past few years, we have seen financial regulators starting to use the supervisory and market regulatory tools at their disposal to understand climate risk exposure and improve the availability of climate-related financial information. To build on this, we now need a stronger mandate to mainstream climate and nature within their policy work and more actively facilitate the transition."

Bevis Watts, CEO at Triodos Bank UK, said regulators remit did not currently reflect the pace and scope of the changes needed in the financial sector to address the climate crisis. "We need to see them with broader knowledge, skills and stronger mandates to support the finance sector through a just and nature positive transition," she said. "A systemic approach makes sense, with a focus on the role of the regulators within the wider economic and policy context, and we hope to see the joined-up thinking presented in this paper reflected in the development of the future Financial Services and Markets Act."

The Treasury was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

The report comes on the same day as the Aldersgate Group published a separate report setting out the policies that could help decarbonise the UK's power system, build out new clean energy capacity, boost new and existing battery storage technologies, and maximise energy efficiency.

Solutions highlighted in the briefing include a call for the UK to develop an "effective and proportional response" to the White House's Inflation Reduction Act, prioritising the establishment of competitive public funding support and the creation of a comprehensive policy and regulatory framework that removes barriers to private investment in clean energy.

It also calls for the government to amend planning rules to allow onshore wind development in England and for Ministers to set a clear capacity target for the clean energy technology.

Other policies recommended in the briefing are for the goverment to expand the budget for future Contract for Difference auction rounds and increase the administrative strike price offered to developers to reflect inflation and increased labour and material costs.

The government is also urged to support the establishment of a market for tradeable long-term, low-carbon electricity contracts by the mid-2020s.

In further related news, the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) today released a separate report mapping out how a 'systems thinking' framework could help decisionmakers decarbonise three key industries: power, road transport and agriculture.

Ari Ball-Burack, Prince of Wales Global Sustainability Fellow at CISL said: "The essence of this research can be captured in two common phrases: 'the only constant is change' and 'everything connects'. Low carbon disruption - existential threats to existing economic systems posed by climate change itself and decarbonisation efforts - is inevitable. This is not simply a moral imperative, rather, it is a product of science and economics. Using our framework, we show how systems thinking can be used to characterise and anticipate low carbon disruption in the power, road transport and agriculture sectors.

"The good news is numerous opportunities exist for incumbent and newcomer businesses, governments, investors and communities to adapt to low carbon disruption and position themselves as leaders in a low carbon future. Those who resist change may be left behind."

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.