'New global energy economy': How renewables capacity additions are set to rise by a third in 2023

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
Solar PV is expected to account for two-thirds of renewable power installed this year | Credit: iStock
Image:

Solar PV is expected to account for two-thirds of renewable power installed this year | Credit: iStock

Clean energy boom in China and policies enacted in wake of energy crisis are expected to send renewable power records tumbling over the next two years, according to the IEA

The world is on track to grow its renewable power capacity by a third this year, driven by a solar and wind development boom in China and a concerted push by governments worldwide to reduce their dependency...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

