'Everything rests on next week': UK's climate and economic prospects at stake on 'Green Day', Skidmore warns

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Skidmore speaks at UK100 Parliamentary Reception on 22 March | Credit: Cecilia Keating
Image:

Skidmore speaks at UK100 Parliamentary Reception on 22 March | Credit: Cecilia Keating

EXCLUSIVE: Author of Net Zero Review warns investment will leave UK if Ministers deliver inadequate response to US and EU clean technology policy programmes

Green policy decisions set to be announced by the government next week are poised to have a defining impact on the future direction of the British economy and its ability to both decarbonise and remain...

EU proposes new rules for corporate green claims

How rampant greenwashing of food and drinks is poisoning the sector's reputation

