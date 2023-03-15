Why greater scrutiny of corporate air travel policies is on the radar

Cecilia Keating
clock • 6 min read
Why greater scrutiny of corporate air travel policies is on the radar

Air travel reduction is a key way for companies to reduce their climate impact - but it is a lever few firms are pulling, according to new report

With technological solutions for decarbonising aviation unlikely to be ready at scale until the 2030s at the earliest, campaigners have long warned that soaring demand for flying over the coming decade...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

E.ON plots European electricity infrastructure investment spree

Active travel is a major economic opportunity - so why is the government sitting down on the job?

Most read
01

'Digital Boiler': Deep Green debuts pool-heating data centre technology

14 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

Investment Zones: Budget to feature plan to unlock 12 'growth areas' across the UK

13 March 2023 • 4 min read
03

Octopus Electric Vehicles inks deal to sell BYD cars through salary sacrifice schemes

13 March 2023 • 2 min read
04

'Golden opportunity': UK nuclear sector touts potential to produce zero carbon aviation fuels

14 March 2023 • 4 min read
05

'Vital lifeline': Government takes plunge with £40m of energy efficiency funding for struggling swimming pools

14 March 2023 • 4 min read

More on Aviation

Delta Air Lines sets sights on near complete end to fossil fuel use
Aviation

Delta Air Lines sets sights on near complete end to fossil fuel use

Airline aiming to 'embed sustainability' in all its activities, while switching to 95 per cent sustainable aviation fuels to reduce its climate impact

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 March 2023 • 3 min read
Andreea Moyes is the global head of sustainability at Air bp | Credit: Air bp
Aviation

Understanding the role of different SAF feedstocks and production pathways

Industry Voice: To help meet demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), Air bp underlines the need for a greater understanding of the feedstock landscape, as well as the technology pathways that produce the synthetic kerosene (SK), that is blended with...

Andreea Moyes, Air bp
clock 01 March 2023 • 4 min read
A plane takes off at Manchester Airport | Credit: iStock
Aviation

Delayed take-off: Royal Society questions whether sustainable jet fuels can meet soaring demand

Report warns meeting the UK's net zero aviation ambitions through sustainable fuels could require vast quantities of agricultural land or renewable electricity

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 February 2023 • 4 min read