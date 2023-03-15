'Move faster and bolder': Report reveals less than half of firms disclosing supply chain emissions

Less than half of companies are reporting on their supply chain emissions despite warnings they could be 11 times higher than their direct emissions.

That is the headline conclusion contained in the latest report from climate disclosure platform CDP, which found just 41 per cent of the companies providing it with information on the climate and nature-related risks they face are including data on their supply chain emissions. According to the report, of the more than 18,500 companies disclosing to CDP in 2022, roughly 7,000 reported that they engaged their suppliers on climate change issues.

Moreover, almost 70 per cent of companies did not assess the impact of their value chain on biodiversity last year.

The report, titled Scoping out: Tracking nature across the supply chain, also revealed that one in 10 companies reporting to CDP include climate-related requirements in their contracts with suppliers, with most of these are not yet aligned with 1.5C climate science. Less than one per cent of all companies responding to CDP require suppliers to set Science-Based Targets.

However, pressure on corporates to get a grip on their supply chain emissions and impacts is set to intensify.

Far-reaching reporting rules are likely to be enforced this decade, with requirements on so-called Scope Three emissions disclosures slated for the EU and the US. Moreover, the International Sustainability Standards Board global baseline standard for climate-related financial disclosure, as well as other environmental reporting standards are urging companies to engage their suppliers to report on and reduce their emissions.

Meanwhile, the landmark Global Biodiversity Framework agreed at last year's COP15 Summit called on governments to facilitate nature risk, impact, and dependency disclosure from large corporates and financial institutions by 2030.

Moreover, there is growing evidence that working with supply chains to curb emissions can deliver significant carbon and financial savings. Today's report reveals that those corporates that worked with CDP to call on their suppliers to report on their emissions helped deliver 70 million tonnes of emissions reductions.

CDP also found that senior management teams are not being incentivised at anywhere near the level needed to address issues such as water security and deforestation in the supply chain.

Some 70 per cent of companies' top management positions will not be incentivised to act on deforestation before 2025, while only three per cent of firms have water-related incentives in place for their chief procurement officer.

However, the report revealed that the rate of engaging supply chains is much higher among companies disclosing on their deforestation impacts, with 69 per cent working with suppliers on the issue.

For climate, the picture is more positive according to CDP with three quarters of firms reporting board-level oversight on climate change and 41 per cent of those that are yet to put such governance in place planning to introduce it in the next two years.

Despite the progress, Sonya Bhonsle, global head of value chains and regional director corporations at CDP, warned environmental action is not happening at the "speed, scale and scope required" to limit global temperature increases to 1.5C, with many companies still not acknowledging the breadth of their environmental impact.

"COP15 couldn't have been clearer in the call to action on corporate reporting on nature," she said. "If a company is not preparing for future regulations on nature in the supply chain, they are open to a wide range of risks and could also be missing out on the opportunities that safeguarding nature will bring.

"Quite simply, if a company wants to be in business in the future, they need to start embedding nature into the way that they buy and collaborating with suppliers to drive action in the supply chain.

"Therefore, we need to see environmental leadership from companies right now by tackling their impacts on climate change and nature together, working with their suppliers in an integrated way that includes nature as standard, and incentivizing this engagement within their organization."

Elfrun Von Koeller, a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, added that value chain decarbonisation represents one of the most significant opportunities for companies to play their part in reaching net zero emissions globally before 2050.

"Yet, only less than five per cent of disclosing companies have near-term science-based targets, which is the most credible standard," she said. "This highlights the opportunity for organisations to move faster and bolder."