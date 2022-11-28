'Missing in action': Environment Agency faces legal complaint over farming pollution enforcement

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
'Missing in action': Environment Agency faces legal complaint over farming pollution enforcement

WWF and ClientEarth lodge complaint with the Office for Environmental Protection over Environment Agency's failure to impose sanctions on farmers who breach pollution laws

The Environment Agency and the government is facing fresh legal action over their alleged failure to adequately enforce laws designed to crack down on nitrogen pollution from farms across England. WWF...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Landmark achievement': Rolls-Royce and easyJet hail successful hydrogen jet engine test

Government powers up energy storage R&D with £32m in funding awards

Most read
01

Government confirms plans for £1bn ECO+ energy efficiency scheme

28 November 2022 • 5 min read
02

Tory onshore wind ban rebellion builds momentum

27 November 2022 • 4 min read
03

Green construction tech firms enjoy VC investment boom

28 November 2022 • 2 min read
04

Marine Conservation Society joins legal action against government sewage spill plan

28 November 2022 • 4 min read
05

UK and South Africa announce clean technology mineral partnership

25 November 2022 • 3 min read

More on Legislation

Stockholm, Sweden | Credit: iStock
Legislation

Global Briefing: Greta Thunberg backs legal challenge against Sweden's climate strategy

Australian court blocks coal mine plans, Ireland promises beefed up climate strategy, and all the green business news from around the world

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 November 2022 • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Legislation

'Rushed law making': Businesses, campaigners, and the government's own watchdog unite against 'bonfire' of EU law

Calls grow for a rethink of the controversial Retained EU Law Bill, amid concerns over threat to worker, consumer, and environmental protections

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 November 2022 • 7 min read
COP27: A quick guide to common terms
Legislation

COP27: A quick guide to common terms

Industry Voice: From UNFCCC to NDCs and IPCC to 1.5°C, nature-based solutions and the just transition – a pre-climate summit jargon-buster for investors

Vicki Owen, Schroders
clock 01 November 2022 • 5 min read