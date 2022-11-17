Carbon markets at COP27: What is happening and why it matters to companies striving for net zero

Discussions around the framework of Article 6 are under strain at COP27 - and concerns are mounting the outcome could further undermine the credibility of voluntary carbon markets
The headline rules for UN-approved carbon markets may have been officially finalised at the COP26 Climate Summit, but the headache is not yet over for negotiators tasked with hashing out the finer details...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial