Dividing lines on Loss and Damage, adaptation funding, climate finance, and the 1.5C warning goal continue to undermine hopes of progress at Sharm El Sheikh Summit
The EU and Turkey have both unveiled fresh 2030 climate targets in support of the Paris Agreement at the COP27 Climate Summit today, although hopes are already receding that the welcome announcements could...
