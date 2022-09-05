Liz Truss may have been confirmed as the next Prime Minister, but her approach to the big energy and environmental issues facing the UK remains remarkably opaque
The Conservative Party's summer-long leadership race has finally come to a close, with Liz Truss confirmed as the fourth Prime Minister in six years. But despite an interminable number of husting events...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial