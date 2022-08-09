Could a more standardised approach to eco-labelling drive greener food choices?

First-of-its-kind study finds plant-based food has far smaller environmental impact than meat and dairy – but argues consumers need clearer information if they are to make the switch
Plant-based 'meats' tend to have a far smaller impact on both the climate and the environment than animal products, while typically proving more nutritious, according to the findings of a major first-of-its-kind...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial