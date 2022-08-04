Collaboration, risk sharing, and common standards: What are the key accelerators of industrial decarbonisation?

Cecilia Keating
5 min read
Cement packs sit in a warehouse | Credit: YCC
Image:

Cement packs sit in a warehouse | Credit: YCC

A new report from WEF and Accenture sets out recommendations for how financiers, businesses, and government can work together to decarbonise some of the world's most hard-to-abate sectors

Decarbonising heavy industry is going to require collaboration on an unprecedented scale between companies that have historically been in fierce competition with one another. That is one of the headline...

More from Cecilia Keating

'Grotesque greed': UN Secretary-General urges governments to tax fossil fuel firms' 'excessive' profits

The cure to the cost-of-living crisis? A fossil fuel detox and retrofit revolution

