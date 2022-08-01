Households can now take a 'home energy MOT', but are the UK's efficiency efforts stalling?

Government debuts new online service designed to offer tailored, impartial advice on how to save energy, but launch comes amidst reports plans to boost efficiency funding have stalled
British households can from today undertake a 'home energy MOT', which aims to provide them with advice on how that could save hundreds of pounds a year on their energy bills ahead of this autumn's anticipated...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial