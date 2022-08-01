Shell and Lufthansa Group sign MOU for seven-year SAF supply deal

clock • 2 min read
Shell and Lufthansa Group sign MOU for seven-year SAF supply deal

Deal could see Shell supply up to 594 million gallons of SAF through to 2030

Oil giant Shell has today announced that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German aviation company Lufthansa Group to explore the potential to supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to the airline over the coming decade.

The deal could see Shell supply Lufthansa Group with as much as 594 million gallons of SAF over the seven years from 2024 to 2030 at airports globally.

Shell said the SAF would be produced using up to four different approved technology pathways, as well as a broad range of sustainable feedstocks.

The company added that the deal could represent one of the most significant commercial collaborations for SAF in the aviation sector to date, as well as Shell's largest SAF commitment to date.

"SAF is the most significant way to decarbonise aviation over the decades to come. Our relationship goes beyond commercial arrangements - it is strategic and aligned regarding the view that SAF holds the key to achieving a sustainable aviation future," said Jan Toschka, president, Shell Aviation.

"The potential SAF purchase agreement contemplated under the MoU, by its anticipated volume size, term period and geographic scope, is expected to be a milestone if concluded and shows the way forward for decarbonisation in the aviation industry." 

Katja Kleffmann, head of fuel management supply at Lufthansa Group, hailed the agreement as an important milestone for the industry. "As an industry we have to work jointly towards making flying more sustainable and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," she said. "Shell is very experienced with the global handling of Jet fuel and that is one key element for our trust for smooth operations of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, too."

Shell said that the MoU contributes to its ambition of ensuring at least 10 per cent of its global aviation fuel sales come from SAFs by 2030 and Lufthansa Group's ambition to drive the availability and the use of SAF as a core element of its sustainability strategy.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Official: Distribution of supermarket single-use plastic bags down 97 per cent

Greenpeace UK appoints new joint executive directors

Most read
01

Octopus Energy Group secures $550m investor backing to further global expansion

26 July 2022 • 2 min read
02

Unilever launches energy saving, plastic-free laundry capsule

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
03

It's official: Renewables provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity in 2021

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

'A plan for growth needs net zero': Labour's Keir Starmer hits out at net zero sceptic 'siren calls'

25 July 2022 • 6 min read
05

'Real, verifiable climate impact': Voluntary carbon market council unveils 'core principles' for CO2 credits

27 July 2022 • 5 min read

More on Aviation

The Jet Zero Strategy represents genuine global leadership and is a moment to celebrate
Aviation

The Jet Zero Strategy represents genuine global leadership and is a moment to celebrate

The UK's new aviation decarbonisation roadmap will generate jobs and boost the economy whilst also protecting the planet, writes Sustainable Aviation's Matt Gorman

Matt Gorman, Sustainable Aviation
clock 29 July 2022 • 5 min read
A mock-up of Airbus' ZEROe plane | Credit: Airbus
Aviation

Airbus backs specialist hydrogen infrastructure fund

Company argues expanded hydrogen economy is required to pave the way for zero emission commercial aircraft by 2035

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 July 2022 • 2 min read
A hydrogen-electric plane powered by ZeroAvia's technology | Credit: ZeroAvia
Aviation

ZeroAvia secures $30m to advance hydrogen-electric aircraft plan

Technology firm says funds will go towards development of engine technology and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 July 2022 • 2 min read