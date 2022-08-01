Shell and Lufthansa Group sign MOU for seven-year SAF supply deal

Oil giant Shell has today announced that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with German aviation company Lufthansa Group to explore the potential to supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to the airline over the coming decade.

The deal could see Shell supply Lufthansa Group with as much as 594 million gallons of SAF over the seven years from 2024 to 2030 at airports globally.

Shell said the SAF would be produced using up to four different approved technology pathways, as well as a broad range of sustainable feedstocks.

The company added that the deal could represent one of the most significant commercial collaborations for SAF in the aviation sector to date, as well as Shell's largest SAF commitment to date.

"SAF is the most significant way to decarbonise aviation over the decades to come. Our relationship goes beyond commercial arrangements - it is strategic and aligned regarding the view that SAF holds the key to achieving a sustainable aviation future," said Jan Toschka, president, Shell Aviation.

"The potential SAF purchase agreement contemplated under the MoU, by its anticipated volume size, term period and geographic scope, is expected to be a milestone if concluded and shows the way forward for decarbonisation in the aviation industry."

Katja Kleffmann, head of fuel management supply at Lufthansa Group, hailed the agreement as an important milestone for the industry. "As an industry we have to work jointly towards making flying more sustainable and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," she said. "Shell is very experienced with the global handling of Jet fuel and that is one key element for our trust for smooth operations of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, too."

Shell said that the MoU contributes to its ambition of ensuring at least 10 per cent of its global aviation fuel sales come from SAFs by 2030 and Lufthansa Group's ambition to drive the availability and the use of SAF as a core element of its sustainability strategy.