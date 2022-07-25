Airbus backs specialist hydrogen infrastructure fund

clock • 2 min read
A mock-up of Airbus' ZEROe plane | Credit: Airbus
Image:

A mock-up of Airbus' ZEROe plane | Credit: Airbus

Company argues expanded hydrogen economy is required to pave the way for zero emission commercial aircraft by 2035

Airbus has announced it has teamed up with a specialist renewable hydrogen infrastructure investment fund that claims to be the largest of its type in the world. The aerospace giant confirmed late last...

University of Cambridge poised to drop BP from name of institute, claim climate activists

St. Modwen plots 350 all-electric homes at former Birmingham car factory site

More on Aviation

A hydrogen-electric plane powered by ZeroAvia's technology | Credit: ZeroAvia
Aviation

ZeroAvia secures $30m to advance hydrogen-electric aircraft plan

Technology firm says funds will go towards development of engine technology and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 July 2022 • 2 min read
The Jet Zero strategy is an abdication of responsibility to the planet and future generations
Aviation

The Jet Zero strategy is an abdication of responsibility to the planet and future generations

The aviation decarbonisation roadmap relies heavily on offsets, does not tackle non-CO2 emissions, and will fail to tackle the sector's climate impact, argues New Economic Foundation’s Alex Chapman

Alex Chapman, New Economics Foundation
clock 21 July 2022 • 4 min read
Heathrow Airport | Credit: iStock
Aviation

Jet Zero: Does the government's green aviation plan clear the runway for zero carbon flight?

BusinessGreen rounds up the top takeaways from the government's long-awaited Jet Zero Strategy to decarbonise domestic flight by 2040

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 July 2022 • 11 min read