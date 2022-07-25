Airbus backs specialist hydrogen infrastructure fund

Company argues expanded hydrogen economy is required to pave the way for zero emission commercial aircraft by 2035
Airbus has announced it has teamed up with a specialist renewable hydrogen infrastructure investment fund that claims to be the largest of its type in the world. The aerospace giant confirmed late last...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial