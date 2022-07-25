Dow and Mura plan pipeline of plastic recycling facilities for Europe and US

Firms behind major recycling plant on Teesside announce major expansion of partnership
Advanced plastic recycling firm Mura and leading chemicals giant Dow have announced they plan to work together to construct multiple large-scale recycling facilities in the US and Europe. Under the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial