Heroes or monsters: What's the most compelling story to galvanise climate action?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Heroes or monsters: What's the most compelling story to galvanise climate action?

Fresh research from IPPR sets out how campaigners and businesses can best ring fence climate action from culture war divisions

What is the best way to frame discussions about climate change that will be prove most effective at galvanising the public in support of bold action to tackle global emissions? Is it best to focus on risk,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

University of Cambridge poised to drop BP from name of institute, claim climate activists

St. Modwen plots 350 all-electric homes at former Birmingham car factory site

Most read
01

The story of how Britain's energy transition could unfold, told in 10 charts

20 July 2022 • 12 min read
02

Study: Low carbon technologies boost house prices by roughly £10,000

20 July 2022 • 3 min read
03

Sunak v Truss: Who is the greenest candidate?

21 July 2022 • 14 min read
04

UK faces legal challenge over 'appalling' lack of post-Brexit trade deal scrutiny

19 July 2022 • 4 min read
05

Government gives green light for 8GW of new offshore wind projects

19 July 2022 • 3 min read

More on Marketing

An aerial view of Cambridge city centre | Credit: iStock
Marketing

University of Cambridge poised to drop BP from name of institute, claim climate activists

But campaigners warn universities ‘must go further than merely renaming buildings’ if they want to stop 'aiding and abetting Big Oil'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 July 2022 • 3 min read
Introducing Outrage + Optimism X Net Zero Festival
Marketing

Introducing Outrage + Optimism X Net Zero Festival

Watch an Exclusive Live Episode From our Main Festival Stage!

Katie Azopardi
clock 14 July 2022 • 1 min read
Solar panels on a shopping centre | Credit: iStock
Energy

Study: On-site energy generation set to wield 'significant' savings for businesses

A new report by Cornwall Insight shows how soaring wholesale gas costs mean generating energy on-site is a more attractive proposition than ever for many firms

Amber Rolt
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read