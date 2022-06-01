Could plug-in vehicles comprise almost a quarter of passenger vehicle sales by 2025?

Internal combustion engine sales now in 'permanent decline' worldwide, but aggressive policy action still needed to hit climate goals, warns BloombergNEF
Plug-in electrified vehicles are on track to make up over fifth of the new passenger vehicle market in 2025, with global sales expected to rise from 6.6 million in 2021 to 20.7 million by mid-decade, according...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial