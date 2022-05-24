'Inaction is a far costlier choice': How 3C of climate warming could cost global economy $178tr

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
The 2018 Woolsey wildfire in California burned 96,949 acres of land, destroyed 1,643 structures, killed three people, and prompted the evacuation of more than 295,000 people | Credit: iStock
Image:

The 2018 Woolsey wildfire in California burned 96,949 acres of land, destroyed 1,643 structures, killed three people, and prompted the evacuation of more than 295,000 people | Credit: iStock

While unchecked global warming could knock 7.6 per cent off GDP, net zero could boost global GDP by 3.8 per cent, according to Deloitte

Climate change could cost the global economy $178tr over the next 50 years if left unchecked, amounting to a 7.6 per cent cut in GDP in the year 2070 alone, according to a sobering new assessment from...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'We can end the climate wars': Can Australia's 'greenslide' election provide renewed momentum for COP27?

'Wildly irresponsible': How top banks could be risking billions on the petrochemicals industry

Most read
01

HSBC AM head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

Not so moral money?

20 May 2022 • 11 min read
03

Reports: HSBC suspends responsible investing head after controversial climate speech

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

The heat is on: Netherlands set to ban fossil fuel boilers from 2026

18 May 2022 • 4 min read
05

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 3 min read

More on Climate change

Aerial view of the Parliament buildings on Capitol hill in Canberra, Australia | Credit: iStock
Climate change

'We can end the climate wars': Can Australia's 'greenslide' election provide renewed momentum for COP27?

Australia looks set to ditch its climate-laggard global status after voters strongly backed more ambitious green policies – but can the change in government help reignite global climate action, as geopolitical challenges escalate?

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 May 2022 • 10 min read
Gareth
Policy

Closing the 'G20 ambition gap': Why the world's major economies must act now to secure a 1.5C future

G20 nations hold the key to capping temperature rise at safe levels - so it is critical they ramp up their climate ambition ahead of COP27, argues the ECIU's Gareth Redmond-King

Gareth Redmond-King, ECIU
clock 23 May 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Risk

'Wildly irresponsible': How top banks could be risking billions on the petrochemicals industry

ClientEarth and FairFin claims world's top banks are exposing themselves to major stranded asset risk by backing major petrochemicals projects

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 May 2022 • 3 min read