'Inaction is a far costlier choice': How 3C of climate warming could cost global economy $178tr

While unchecked global warming could knock 7.6 per cent off GDP, net zero could boost global GDP by 3.8 per cent, according to Deloitte
Climate change could cost the global economy $178tr over the next 50 years if left unchecked, amounting to a 7.6 per cent cut in GDP in the year 2070 alone, according to a sobering new assessment from...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial