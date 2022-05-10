Study: How corporate air travel policies are jeopardising climate goals

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Study: How corporate air travel policies are jeopardising climate goals

Transport & Environment warns majority of UK businesses are failing to disclose or reduce their air travel emissions, as separate study warns airlines are routinely missing their climate targets

A first-of-its-kind assessment of business travel policies at some of the world's largest companies has concluded that the majority of UK businesses' travel arrangements are undermining the drive to cap...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

How brands can apply behavioural science and nudge theory to drive a low carbon economy

Gridlock: Could electricity infrastructure bottlenecks derail the UK's net zero agenda?

Most read
01

Unilever to trial 'warmer' ice cream freezers in bid to slash CO2 and energy use

06 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Apollo 13 moment': Investors warn meat and dairy industry facing a 'near disaster'

04 May 2022 • 4 min read
03

Ørsted to trial growth of coral reef at base of offshore wind turbines

05 May 2022 • 3 min read
04

Survey reveals 'huge gap' between business leaders and the public on sustainability

04 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

EnergyAware: John Lewis and Waitrose launch staff energy-saving training programme

05 May 2022 • 2 min read

More on Aviation

The environmental impacts of fast fashion returns have been ignored for too long
Supply chain

The environmental impacts of fast fashion returns have been ignored for too long

A better understanding what drives consumers to return their clothes can help efforts to curb the rising carbon, waste and packaging footprint of fast fashion returns, argues Hubbub founder Trewin Restorick

Trewin Restorick
clock 09 May 2022 • 4 min read
Green moves: CDP CEO Paul Simpson to step down, as Guy Newey appointed next Energy Systems Catapult boss
Workplace

Green moves: CDP CEO Paul Simpson to step down, as Guy Newey appointed next Energy Systems Catapult boss

Plus Laura Sandys appointed to board of directors of pioneering energy storage company Highview Power

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 06 May 2022 • 5 min read
Coldplay's world tour kicks off in Texas this week | Credit: CC/Frank Schwichtenberg
Transport

Coldplay team up with biofuels giant Neste to help slash world tour emissions

The band is aiming to make its upcoming world tour 'as sustainable as possible' by utilising waste-derived biofuels to power its tour buses, flights, and staging operations

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 May 2022 • 3 min read