'The truth and hope that young people need': Can the government's climate education plan help build a net zero workforce?

Michael Holder
clock • 9 min read
Businesses have long warned of an emerging green skills gap in the UK | Credit: SolStock
Image:

Businesses have long warned of an emerging green skills gap in the UK | Credit: SolStock

The Department for Education today published its new Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy, but can it address growing concerns over the looming green skills gap?

Nature restoration, climate action, and the skills needed to build a net zero emissions economy are to be more deeply woven into the teaching and qualifications provided by schools, further education,...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

BBC plots green lifestyle-focused programming across TV, radio, and digital channels

Could the UK's new clean tech partnerships with India and Indonesia provide a template to follow?

More on Skills

UK PM Boris Johnson and India PM Narendra Modi met in India this week | Credit: Boris Johnson, Twitter
Policy

PM defends green levy on energy bills as he hits back at 'prejudice' against green agenda

Boris Johnson rejects reports that government intends to scrap the levy that is added on to consumer bills to fund clean energy projects

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 April 2022 • 3 min read
Companies: Are you ready for your close-up on climate policy?
Policy

Companies: Are you ready for your close-up on climate policy?

ClimateVoice's Bill Weihl argues there has never been a more important time for businesses that want bolder climate action to flex their lobbying muscles

Bill Weihl, ClimateVoice
clock 22 April 2022 • 5 min read
Living car-free is among the most impactful actions citizens can take to reduce their climate footprint, according to scientistis | Credit: iStock
Management

Is public perception of climate-friendly behaviour change out of step with the science?

Latest Ipsos Mori survey highlights growing mismatch between climate actions popular among public and behaviour change recommended by scientists

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 April 2022 • 5 min read