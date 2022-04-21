Greener flight: Government convenes Zero Emission Flight Delivery Group

Group bringing together aviation experts from industry and government will explore how to make zero emission flight a reality
The government has convened a new group of aviation experts tasked with exploring how to catalyse development of the technology, infrastructure, and regulations required to make zero emission flights a...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial