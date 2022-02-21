'The work of the months and years to come': Johnson signals need to curb reliance on 'Putin's oil and gas'

European leaders gathered at this weekend's Munich Security Conference have signalled the urgent need to reduce the continent's reliance on Russian gas imports in response to escalating fears that Moscow is poised to order an invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech that reiterated warnings that it was in the West's interest to ensure any Russian attack should "ultimately fail and be seen to fail", UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson argued that Europe "must now wean ourselves off dependence on Putin's oil and gas".

Johnson stressed that in the event of an invasion Western powers would continue to support Ukraine while Russia would face sweeping sanctions. He promised that the UK government would target sanctions directly at Russian individuals and companies of strategic importance to the Russian state. "We will make it impossible for them to raise finance on the London capital markets," he said. "And we will open up the matryoshka dolls of Russian-owned companies and Russian-owned entities to find the ultimate beneficiaries within."

However, he also acknowledged that Europe's reliance on gas imports from Russia would complicate any attempt to ensure Russia pays a high economic price for any invasion, meaning that it was now vital that efforts to reduce dependency on Russian gas are accelerated.

"I understand the costs and complexities of this effort and the fact this is easier said than done, so I am grateful for Chancellor Scholz's assurances about Nord Stream 2, but the lessons of the last few years, and of Gazprom's obvious manipulation of European gas supply, cannot be ignored," Johnson said, referencing the German leader's indication that the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be blocked in response to any attack.

"We must ensure that by making full use of alternative suppliers and technology, we make Russia's threats redundant," Johnson added. "That will be the work of the months and years to come, as well as the necessary and overdue steps that we in the UK must take to protect our own financial system."

Johnson's comments were echoed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who said she believed reducing Europe's reliance on gas was "one of the answers to the crisis". "I mean, why is it so difficult for us to formulate strong sanctions because we are highly depending, especially my country, on fossil imports from Russia," she acknowledged.

The conference also saw fears voiced over the extent to which the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the wider escalation in geopolitical tensions could overshadow work to accelerate international decarbonisation efforts.

Politico quoted US Climate Envoy John Kerry as saying the stand-off on Europe's borders was "going to distract rather enormously" from the need to build on last year's Glasgow Climate Pact.

His comments were echoed by Baerbock who argued that it appeared to be part of the Kremlin's strategy to overwhelm the West's diplomatic capacity, so "we do not have time for other crises".

However, speaking to Politico, UK COP26 President Alok Sharma reiterated his view that climate diplomacy could provide a forum for co-operation even as tensions between countries worsen on other fronts. "It's challenging where you have one big, immediate geopolitical issue that takes up a lot of bandwidth," he acknowledged. "But that doesn't mean that governments don't also want to get on and focus on the other issues that matter."

The conference came ahead of the launch next week of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which will summarise the latest scientific thinking on projected climate impacts and is widely expected to provide a deeply sobering update on the huge scale of the environmental, economic, and geopolitical threats the world can expect to face as temperatures continue to rise.

As President of the COP26 Climate Summit until the COP27 Climate Summit kicks off in Egypt in November, the UK government is tasked with leading efforts to encourage countries to deliver on the promises made in the Glasgow Climate Pact and strengthen their national climate action plans to bring them into line with a 1.5C warming trajectory.

However, work to date to secure updated national plans has struggled to result in any major breakthroughs, and observers remain deeply concerned that the worsening geopolitical landscape could undermine efforts to accelerate decarbonisation globally.

Want to find out more about how the net zero transition will impact your business? You can now sign up to attend the virtual Net Zero Finance Summit, which will take place live and interactive on Tuesday 29 March and will be available on demand for delegates after the event.