Food waste: How the campaign to ditch 'Best Before' labels is heating up

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Campaign to end public confusion over ‘Best Before’ and ‘Use By’ dates in order to cut down on food waste gathers momentum

More than 40 leading food and drink brands have backed calls to shift away from using 'Best Before' labels on products and instead feature only 'Use By' dates where needed in a bid to help cut down on...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Globally important': Zenobe and National Express ink 'pioneering' deal for 130 electric buses

Fuel efficient 'aerodynamic' trucks given green light for UK roads

Most read
01

EY plots £100m net zero consulting service backed by major UK recruitment drive

14 February 2022 • 2 min read
02

EPCs don't like heat pumps - and that's a problem

10 February 2022 • 7 min read
03

SSE ramps up Net Zero Acceleration Programme with new carbon targets

08 February 2022 • 2 min read
04

Government moves to turbocharge renewables roll out with annual auctions

09 February 2022 • 5 min read
05

STEAG advances plans for 55MW Norfolk solar plant with battery storage

14 February 2022 • 2 min read

More on Waste

Coca Cola produces more than 120 plastic bottles a year | Credit: iStock
Waste

Cola Cola Company pledges to make a quarter of its packaging reusable by 2030

Greenpeace hails target as 'first substantial reuse commitment from a major brand'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 11 February 2022 • 2 min read
How Apkudo is automating supply chain links to fight e-waste
Supply chain

How Apkudo is automating supply chain links to fight e-waste

The US supply chain automation specialist is celebrating its latest successful funding round

Deonna Anderson, GreenBiz.com
clock 11 February 2022 • 3 min read
Green positive 'tipping points' are urgently needed in the 2020s | Credit: iStock
Climate change

'They are not inevitable': How can businesses trigger clean tech tipping points in the 2020s?

A new report warns time is running out to 'keep 1.5C alive' and rapid changes are needed across the economy to accelerate decarbonisation efforts – here are five key lessons for businesses striving to engineer tipping points for green goods and services...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 February 2022 • 13 min read