Why rising oil prices risk setting 'stranded asset trap' for fossil fuel developers

Oil prices may have surged in recent months, but investing in new fossil fuel projects risks 'catastrophic levels of value destruction' when prices fall, new Carbon Tracker analysis warns
Oil and gas firms should resist using the recent rise in prices as a green light to plough more money into new production projects, as it could risk well over $500bn being wasted on assets that quickly...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial