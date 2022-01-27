Only a gas-free, energy efficient future can insulate UK from future crises

UK still urgently needs warmer, gas-free, energy-secure homes that green investment brings, even if climate change didn’t exist, argues IPPR's Josh Emden
As energy bills are set to soar by up to 50 per cent this April, there is a real risk that so-called ‘green levies' on bills are cut under the misguided impression held by some politicians and commentators...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial