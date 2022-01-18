Report: Almost $31tr in global GDP at risk of disruption from nature-loss in cities

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Artificial gardens in Singapore | Credit: iStock
Image:

Artificial gardens in Singapore | Credit: iStock

Action to restore and enhance nature, green space, and biodiversity in urban areas should be a 'foremost priority', World Economic Forum warns

Investing in nature-based infrastructure in cities worldwide could enhance biodiversity, boost climate resilience, curb economic risks, and unlock 59 million new jobs, according to the World Economic Forum...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

It's been a busy year for green policy - now 2022 must be a year of implementation

How green hydrogen could completely reshape the global energy map

Most read
01

Volvo Trucks boosts range of electric trucks by 85 per cent

14 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

Shell unveils all-electric vehicle charging hub in Fulham

13 January 2022 • 2 min read
03

'Milestone': Record $210bn of certified climate bonds issued worldwide in 2021

12 January 2022 • 3 min read
04

'Start of a new era': Scotwind leases hailed as one the 'biggest ever steps towards net zero'

17 January 2022 • 5 min read
05

Green farming: Fossil fuel free fertiliser to be sold in Sweden from 2023

12 January 2022 • 1 min read

More on Buildings

Science Based Targets Initiative backs new real estate decarbonisation push
Buildings

Science Based Targets Initiative backs new real estate decarbonisation push

SBTi teams up with Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor initiative to develop fully aligned 1.5C decarbonisation pathways for the real estate sector.

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 18 January 2022 • 2 min read
Burberry aims to be nature positive by 2040 (credit: Burberry)
Net Zero Now

Burberry embraces sustainable credit with £300m loan

New facility aims to help embed firm's ESG goals into its wider operations

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 17 January 2022 • 2 min read
L'Oreal's new 'no rinse' conditioner will cut water usage by up to 100 litres per bottle (credit: L'Oreal)
BusinessGreen

L'Oreal declares 'no rinse' conditioner saves 100 litres of water per bottle

L'Oreal brand says new innovation will help firm meet its 2030 goal to cut water consumption by a quarter

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read