Environment Agency boss: Use post-Brexit flexibility to crack down on corporate environmental crimes

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Sir James Bevan | Credit: Gov.uk
Image:

Sir James Bevan | Credit: Gov.uk

EXCLUSIVE: Sir James Bevan to argue that egregious breaches of environmental law should result in increased fines that put a 'major dent' in bottom lines and sentences that 'put bosses in jail'

The boss of the Environment Agency will this morning call for the UK to use its recently gained independence from the EU to introduce greater fines and tougher sentences for firms that break environmental rules.

In an address to the Westminster Energy, Environment and Transport Forum, Sir James Bevan is to argue that Brexit provides the UK with a major opportunity to introduce stricter penalties for firms that flout environmental standards.

He is to argue that a "bigger stick" appraoch would cut costs for taxpayers, deliver better outcomes for businesses, and enable the UK government to move more swiftly towards its environmental goals.

"Now we have left the EU we have a great opportunity to rethink completely how we protect and enhance nature," he is to tell attendees at the conference. "We could invent a new model which would simultaneously improve the environment, deliver better for business and cost the taxpayer less."

Regulators should be given more powers to crackdown on companies that break environmental law, he is to say, setting out a vision where regulated industries would be made to pay the "full cost" of damage they do to the environment and the "biggest and worst polluters" are slapped with much tougher punishments.

In particularly egregious cases of pollution or envionmental damage, Bevan will argue that he would like to see fines "so large they would put a major dent in companies' bottom lines and sentences that would put their bosses in jail".

Bevan is to also argue that regulated industries should be made to cover the full cost of their own environmental regulation, instead of costs being passed on to the taxpayer.

"Mitigating the extent of climate change by reducing carbon emissions is crucial to tackling it," he will say. "If we want to mitigate, we need to regulate. Yet it's also true that the right regulation isn't exactly what we have now, and the way we regulate in this country can and should change to fit the new context in which we find ourselves."

He will also argue that regualations crafted post-Brexit should be "proportionate, risk-based and outcome-focused", noting that some EU legislation is too prescriptive and overly detailed.

The intervention comes as the Environment Agency has faced criticism in recent months, with some campaigners arguing that its budgets and resources have been cut so deeply that it is struggling to adequately enforce some environmental regulations.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'A deadly ticking clock': Calls mount for a global pact to tackle plastic pollution

'Competitive' decarbonisation is crucial to delivering net zero, report argues

Most read
01

Volvo Trucks boosts range of electric trucks by 85 per cent

14 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Faster than expected': EV sales predicted to overtake fossil fuel cars within three years across Europe

12 January 2022 • 4 min read
03

Shell unveils all-electric vehicle charging hub in Fulham

13 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Milestone': Record $210bn of certified climate bonds issued worldwide in 2021

12 January 2022 • 3 min read
05

'The worst way to cut energy bills': Campaigners slam reports government is considering cutting energy efficiency levy

11 January 2022 • 4 min read

More on Legislation

Waste

'A deadly ticking clock': Calls mount for a global pact to tackle plastic pollution

Campaigners and companies call on governments to establish treaty that aims to curb plastic production and consumption, as well as ramp up recycling and waste management infrastructure

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 18 January 2022 • 2 min read
'Start of a new era': Scotwind leases hailed as one the 'biggest ever steps towards net zero'
Wind

'Start of a new era': Scotwind leases hailed as one the 'biggest ever steps towards net zero'

Crown Estate announces leases for 17 offshore wind projects in Scottish waters that would together boast 25GW of capacity

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 January 2022 • 5 min read
What downsizing taught me about the circular economy
Recycling

What downsizing taught me about the circular economy

Lauren Phipps reflects on the exhausting task of downsizing and what it tells us about the difficulties of building a circular economy

Lauren Phipps, GreenBiz.com
clock 14 January 2022 • 4 min read