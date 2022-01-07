Global Briefing: IEA hints at plan to make energy data a 'public good'

Green GDP metrics, renewables-powered coal ports, and all the big green business stories from around the world this week
IEA indicates it could make its data publicly available The International Energy Agency (IEA) is reportedly keen to respond to calls from academics and campaigners for it to scrap its paywall and make...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial