Poll: Climate change top issue for British public, trumping concerns over Covid-19 and Brexit

Results of latest Ipsos Mori poll published as COP26 President Sharma pledges the UK will work to ensure all countries signed up to new Glasgow Climate Pact honour their promises
Climate change, the environment, and pollution is now the British public's number one issue, with concern around environmental issues exceeding concerns over the economy and the Covid-19 pandemic for the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial