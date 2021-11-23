Why over half of FTSE 100 firms now link executive pay to ESG goals

Analysis by PwC also shows over a quarter of top firms now have executive remunerations linked to decarbonisation efforts
Growing numbers of top UK firms are linking salaries and bonuses for their executive staff to the achievement of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, with well over half of FTSE 100 companies...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial