The Environment Act and the role of 'biodiversity net-gain'

clock • 5 min read

The biodiversity net-gain requirement is among the most important conservation policy initiatives of the last two decades, argues Environment Bank chairman and founder Professor David Hill CBE

The Environment Bill will has finally been passed into law, thereby becoming the Environment Act. Several years in the making, the Act will provide the legal basis for a range of substantial initiatives...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Shell snaps up majority stake in floating wind project off Irish coast

19 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

Rio Tinto powers up battery plans with InoBat investment

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

'World's largest': Cory plots carbon capture system for Thames waste-to-energy plant

16 November 2021 • 4 min read
04

'World first': Ocado teams up with Climeworks to fund removal of 1,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

'Whatever it takes, find a way': Ford sets goal of becoming world's largest EV maker

19 November 2021 • 3 min read

More on Buildings

Energy House 2.0 will consist of two environmentally controllable chambers with the capacity to build four fully furnished homes | Credit: University of Salford
R&D

Energy House 2.0: University of Salford unveils partnerships to deliver simulated environment housing laboratory

Four property developers and manufacturers will build houses in the climate controlled facility as part of research into decarbonising the built environment

Bea Tridimas
clock 22 November 2021 • 2 min read
This year, 200 planning permissions have been granted on floodplain land for over 5,000 homes
Climate change

Government urged to ban building developments in flood-risk areas

A new report finds that ever more homes are at risk of flooding and calls on the government to implement policy changes that would bolster climate resilience

Bea Tridimas
clock 22 November 2021 • 4 min read
The chief executive of Ofwat has written a second letter to UK water companies in five months, following reports of illegal sewage dumping in seas and rivers
Biodiversity

Ofwat launches investigation into illegal sewage spills

Major new investigation from Ofwat and Environment Agency aims to tackle fears water companies are releasing sewage into waterways in breach of environmental permits

Bea Tridimas
clock 19 November 2021 • 5 min read