'Genuine step forward': CCC welcomes UK Net Zero Strategy, but warns crucial gaps remain

Cecilia Keating
6 min read
Wind turbines and farmland near Leeds | Credit: iStock
Image:

Wind turbines and farmland near Leeds | Credit: iStock

Climate Change Committee hails ‘strong proposals’ from government and urges Ministers to bridge gaps on behaviour change, agriculture, tax reform and public engagement

The UK's climate advisors have today hailed the government's new Net Zero Strategy as a "genuine step forward", but warned that many remaining policy gaps for tackling challenging issues as agriculture,...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

