As the Treasury prepares to unveil the Autumn Budget tomorrow, the government is facing yet more calls from the private sector to scrap VAT on energy efficiency and low-carbon products, and for a stamp duty incentive to encourage the purchase of energy efficient, low carbon homes.

Today's last-minute demands come in an open letter from a host of leading financial firms and banks - including Nationwide Building Society, Tide, Triodos, the Impact Investment Institute and Handelsbanken - which together comprise the Bankers for Net Zero coalition.

The letter warns the Chancellor Rishi Sunak that the government's Heat and Buildings Strategy published last week needs to be accompanied by measures to rapidly grow the green retrofit market and spur property owners, companies, and the finance sector to unleash much-needed investment in the transition towards lower-carbon homes.

"More is needed to give clarity and confidence to the market, enabling finance, industry and property owners to play their part in meeting the UK's net zero ambitions," the letter states.

The banks and building societies have argued that more public investment needs to be targeted towards "deep retrofits" that get buildings "net zero ready in one go". They have also stressed that the UK Infrastructure Bank needs to play a major role in "crowding in" private finance by offering loan guarantees for large retrofit projects, and have called for greater clarity on how energy efficiency standards for buildings will ratchet up over time.

Specific fiscal measures recommended in the letter include scrapping VAT on energy-saving and low-carbon products, and the introduction of a stamp duty incentive to make energy efficient, low carbon homes cheaper to buy - policies that have been endorsed by a number of green campaigners and businesses in recent months.

The letter also calls for an extension of enhanced capital allowances for investments in clean energy, energy efficiency and low-carbon heating solutions beyond 2023 - when the ‘super-deduction' is set to expire - and for the Treasury to embed the ‘polluter pays principle' across its plans to reduce emissions across the economy.

"For the Heat and Buildings Strategy to succeed, it must be underpinned by a set of fiscal measures designed to incentivise investments in decarbonisation - in the built environment and beyond," the letter notes.

The government was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. Last week's Heat and Buildings Strategy set out its plans to work with business to bring down costs of heat pumps, announcing a new Boiler Upgrade Scheme which would provide households with a £5,000 grant to swap out their gas boiler. Policy documents published last week also revealed Ministers are considering a mandate for boiler manufacturers that requires them to produce a certain percentage of heat pumps.

Elsewhere, the Strategy also confirmed plans to increase funding to the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, which supports energy efficiency measures and low carbon heating in schools, hospitals and other public buildings.

While the government's ambition to phase out gas boilers by 2035 has been welcomed, the Strategy has garnered widespread criticism for its relatively weal proposals to tackle energy efficiency, a key element in the drive to reduce the climate footprint of the UK's notoriously draughty housing stock.

Members of the Bankers for Net Zero coalition today argued the government has a responsibility to work closely with the financial sector to bring down the often-prohibitive costs of energy efficiency enhancements, as well as low carbon heating systems.

"Bold government action now could unlock the private finance required to decarbonise our built environment in the years to come," said Impact Investing Institute CEO Sarah Gordon. "The recent energy price rises have underlined the need to retrofit the UK's building and housing stock at mass scale. The government can play a significant role in helping to achieve this as quickly as possible, for the benefit of both people and the planet."

Triodos CEO Bevis Watts, meanwhile, stressed that retrofitting was an area where the UK could show leadership on a global stage. "The recommendations put forward in today's letter provide a long-term cohesive approach to unlock the potential of retrofit and give the UK a unique opportunity to demonstrate to a global audience what leadership on tackling climate change looks like," she said.