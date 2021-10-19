The Net Zero Strategy: All the top announcements at a glance

Cecilia Keating
clock • 8 min read
The Net Zero Strategy: All the top announcements at a glance

BusinessGreen's all-you-need-to-know guide to the raft of policies and spending commitments contained in the government's flagship roadmap for achieving net zero emissions by 2050

After months of speculation, Ministers this afternoon published the UK's Net Zero Strategy - the government's strategic vision for how the economy can decarbonise over the next 30 years at the same time...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Receive full access to businessgreen.com, indispensable information for business professionals

Choose from our 3 paid membership levels

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Headline commitments are no longer enough': Why the Treasury is to require firms to develop net zero plans

Modern-day windcatchers: How we can protect ourselves and the planet against heat

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and RES team up for £3bn UK green hydrogen plan

14 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Sustainability Disclosure Requirements: Treasury sets out new environmental reporting rules for businesses

18 October 2021 • 5 min read
03

Government poised to deliver Net Zero Strategy, but will it be bold enough?

18 October 2021 • 9 min read
04

'Affordable choice': Government fires up plan to drive down cost of clean heat

18 October 2021 • 10 min read
05

Stonehaven expands sustainability services with Robertsbridge acquisition

18 October 2021 • 2 min read

More on Net Zero Now

iStock
Policy

The Net Zero Strategy: The Reaction

BusinessGreen rounds up the best of the reaction from the low carbon economy to the government's flagship roadmap for achieving net zero emissions by 2050

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 19 October 2021 • 14 min read
Net Zero Strategy: Government unveils historic plan to make UK 'fighting fit' for the global green industrial revolution
Policy

Net Zero Strategy: Government unveils historic plan to make UK 'fighting fit' for the global green industrial revolution

Boris Johnson declares 'our strategy sets the example for other countries to build back greener too as we lead the charge towards global net zero'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 October 2021 • 11 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

'Headline commitments are no longer enough': Why the Treasury is to require firms to develop net zero plans

Treasury's plan to mandate that 'certain' firms and financiers establish credible transition plans have been warmly be green campaigners and sustainable investment experts

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 19 October 2021 • 6 min read