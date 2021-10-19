The government has today published a landmark Net Zero Strategy, detailing how it intends to catalyse multi-billion pound investment in clean technologies over the coming decade so as to bolster the UK's economic competitiveness and put the country on a course to meet its 'world-leading' climate goals.

The hugely wide-ranging strategy features a raft of new policy plans and spending commitments that together are expected to unlock £90bn of private sector investment through to 2030 and secure around 440,000 jobs, while also ensuring the UK meets its emissions targets for the 2020s and remains "on track" to deliver on its targets for the 2030s onwards.

Specifically, it promises new support for nuclear, carbon capture and storage, and hydrogen projects, confirms plans to create two zero carbon industrial hubs, and announces increased funding for electric vehicle infrastructure, heat pump installations, sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), and natural carbon sinks, among many other measures.

The government stressed the new strategy would unlock multiple economic and environmental benefits, while having a negligible cost impact on consumers and businesses.

"The UK's path to ending our contribution to climate change will be paved with well-paid jobs, billions in investment and thriving green industries - powering our green industrial revolution across the country," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "By moving first and taking bold action, we will build a defining competitive edge in electric vehicles, offshore wind, carbon capture technology and more, whilst supporting people and businesses along the way."

He also argued the Strategy would provide a template for other governments to follow as they prepare to gather at next month's Glasgow Summit. "With the major climate summit COP26 just around the corner, our strategy sets the example for other countries to build back greener too as we lead the charge towards global net zero," he said.

The Net Zero Strategy provides the centrepiece to a raft of new climate-related policy documents released this afternoon, including the long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy that was trailled by the government last night; a formal response to the Climate Change Committee's highly critical report on the UK's climate adaptation strategy; new principles for successful net zero behaviour change initiatives; a review of literature on gender, race, and social inclusion in the net zero transition; a wave of calls for evidence and consultations on new net zero policy proposals; and the Treasury's much-anticipated Net Zero Review.

Campaigners had feared the Net Zero Review would overstate the costs associated with the net zero transition, amidst an increasingly fierce briefing war between the Treasury and other departments over the pace and cost of the government's net zero plans.

But the final version of the report stresses that while it is not meant as a cost-benefit analysis it is clear that a well-managed net zero transition can deliver net economic benefits to the UK. "Global action to mitigate climate change is essential to long-term UK prosperity," the review states. "The majority of global GDP is now covered by net zero targets. As the world decarbonises, UK action can generate benefits to businesses and households across the country… Overall, a successful and orderly transition for the economy could realise more benefits - improved resource efficiency for businesses, lower household costs, and wider health co-benefits - than an economy based on fossil fuel consumption."

The Net Zero Strategy similarly argues that a combination of energy efficiency measures and falling clean tech costs mean the measures in the strategy should ensure people's energy bills will be lower by 2024 than if no action was taken, particularly given the current global gas price surge.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the new Net Zero Strategy would serve to enhance the UK's long term competitiveness and cement its position as leader in multiple clean tech industries.

"There is a global race to develop new green technology, kick-start new industries and attract private investment," he said. "The countries that capture the benefits of this global green industrial revolution will enjoy unrivalled growth and prosperity for decades to come - and it's our job to ensure the UK is fighting fit.

"Today's plan will not only unlock billions of pounds of investment to boost the UK's competitive advantage in green technologies, but will create thousands of jobs in new, future-proof industries - clearly demonstrating that going green and economic growth go hand in hand."

His comments were echoed by Energy Minister Greg Hands who presented the new strategy to the House of Commons earlier this afternoon. "This is not just an environmental transition, it represents an important economic change [akin to the] explosion in industry and exports seen in the very first Industrial Revolution," he said. "Over 250 years on, we will fully embrace this new Green Industrial Revolution, helping the UK to level up as we build back better and get to the front of the global race to go green... This strategy will harness the power of the private sector, giving businesses and industry the certainty they need to invest and grow in the UK to make the UK home to new ambitious projects."

The 368-page strategy features a raft of new spending and policy plans that the government said amounted to a total of £26bn of government capital investment since the Prime Minister announced the Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution last autumn. The publication of the document comes on the same day as the government used its Global Investment Summit to announce 18 deals with foreign companies that should result in just under £10bn of inward investment in low carbon infrastructure.

New funding pledges and policy proposals featured in the strategy cover large parts of the economy and are designed to leverage in additional investment from businesses to help accelerate the net zero transition.

For example, the strategy promises an extra £350m to support the electrification of UK vehicles, another £620m for targeted electric vehicle (EV) grants and infrastructure, and a commitment to consult on the introduction of a zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate that would require manufacturers to produce a set proportion of zero emission models that increases over time in preparedness for the UK's ban on the sale of international combustion engine cars and vans from 2030.

Similarly, the government promises to "kick-start the commercialisation" of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from sustainable materials such as everyday household waste, flue gases from industry, carbon captured from the atmosphere and excess electricity. The Strategy includes an "ambition" to enable the delivery of 10 per cent SAF by 2030 and an initial £180m in funding to support the development of UK SAF plants.

In addition, £140m is to be provided through a new Industrial and Hydrogen Revenue Support scheme to accelerate the development of industrial carbon capture and hydrogen plants. The announcement comes alongside confirmation two carbon capture clusters - the Hynet Cluster in North West England and North Wales and the East Coast Cluster in Teesside and the Humber - have been selected for £1bn of government support.

And the Strategy includes a new £120m Future Nuclear Enabling Fund to support plans for a new wave of nuclear power plants development, with the government again indicating that it intends to develop a new support mechanism for new-build nuclear plants.

Rounding out the headline commitments the strategy promises an extra £500m towards clean tech innovation projects, taking total net zero research and innovation funding to at least £1.5bn; an additional £124m for the Nature for Climate Fund to help the government meeting its commitment to restore approximately 280,000 hectares of peat in England by 2050 and treble woodland creation in England by the end of the parliament; and £3.9bn in support of the Heat and Buildings Strategy, including the new £450m three-year Boiler Upgrade Scheme to help households switch to heat pumps.

Green business groups and policy experts broadly welcomed the new Strategy, but also warned that it appeared underpowered in a number of key areas, including energy efficiency funding, how to decarbonise diets and agriculture, and how to tackle net zero skills shortages. Questions were also raised over whether the new Strategy will ensure medium term emissions targets are met and why the Treasury is still yet to advance plans to address the collapse in fuel duty revenues that will result from the switch to EVs.

Eliot Whittington, director of the UK Corporate Leaders Group (CLG UK), hailed the new plans as "a bold response to the climate crisis indicating both the UK government's commitment to driving down climate impacts and transforming our economy".

"The breadth of issues included shows an understanding of the systemic nature of the threats we face where every part of daily life, the UK economy and infrastructure has its part to play in protecting us from the worst changes in climate," he said. "This range also demonstrates the massive opportunities for innovation, job creation and skills development to build back greener and put the UK on track to meet its ambitious climate targets. The level of investment outlined in the 350-page document is significant."

Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive at Energy UK, similarly highlighted the huge investment opportunity for businesses offered by the new Strategy. "The energy industry has led the way in reducing emissions in the UK - rapidly expanding our sources of clean power and investing billions every year," she said. "We will play a central role in the drive to reach Net Zero and by committing to have a decarbonised power system in place in the 2030s, our sector will also be providing the clean power needed to transform other sectors like housing and transport. The energy industry has shown what is possible with the right policies in place and is ready to invest further helping create jobs and growth across the country."

However, Shaun Spiers, executive director at think tank Green Alliance, warned that to deliver on the Strategy the Treasury needed to provide long term and reliable support for the net zero transition. "There is always more to do, but mandating car manufacturers to sell more clean vehicles, supporting the switch to heat pumps and cleaning up our energy grid are essential steps to cutting emissions over the coming decade," he said. "But we need a more ambitious response from the chancellor at the spending review to turn these promises into jobs, growth and benefits to consumers. And if the government truly wants to level up the country, we'll need much more investment once the dust has settled on the COP26 Glasgow Climate Summit."

His comments were echoed by Heather McKay, policy advisor for UK Sustainable Finance at E3G, who argued next week's Spending Review would provide a clear indication as to how serious the government is about delivering on its strategy. "Net Zero is the biggest investment opportunity the UK has ever seen," she said. "It is imperative that the Treasury completes its macroeconomic analysis in the net zero review to include the investment opportunities of the economic transition, as well as the costs. This is critical to Build Back Greener. The coming Spending Review will show whether the Chancellor is willing to invest in the government's own ambition."

Meanwhile, chair of the BEIS Select Committee Darren Jones accused the government of rebranding previous spending commitments and failing to deliver sufficiently ambitious decarbonisation policies in a host of areas. "The government is failing to recognise the scale and pace of change required to meet our climate change targets," he said. "Ministers can't just keep re-announcing the same promises and listing them all out with a repackaged name - they need an actual strategy that sets out the important role the state must play in our net zero transition."

Similarly, TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady slammed the new package, arguing the strategy was "a huge let down". "The government has failed to implement many of the main recommendations of its own green jobs taskforce - just two weeks before it hosts the UN climate change conference," she said. "That's not the way to show global leadership - it's self-sabotage. Today's spending commitments will do little to address the yawning investment gap needed to get British industry ready for net zero. Unless ministers do more to future-proof and decarbonise energy-intensive industries, hundreds of thousands of jobs in UK manufacturing and supply chains will be in jeopardy."

Government sources rejected the criticism of the new Strategy, arguing that it sent clear market signals that would unlock billions of pounds of green investment, make polluters pay for their emissions while protecting vulnerable households, and work with the grain of consumer behaviour to drive steep emissions cuts over the coming decade and beyond.

The raft of new announcements was also welcomed by COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma, who argued the UK's detailed plans provided a template for other governments to draw upon as they worked on their own national decarbonisation strategies ahead of the Glasgow Summit.

"The UK continues to show climate leadership as we publish our roadmap to net zero by 2050," he said. "It shows the wealth of opportunities, including thousands of new skilled jobs, that a transition to a green economy can herald. With COP26 opening in less than two weeks, leaders stepping up with more commitments has never been more urgent. I'm calling on countries across the world, particularly the G20, to commit to net zero by mid-century, ambitious 2030 emissions reduction targets and to set out credible implementation plans so we can limit global warming to well below 2C and keep the goal of 1.5C within reach."