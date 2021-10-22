Global Briefing: Climate Pledge Arena officially opens

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
The Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle / Credit: Amazon
Image:

The Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle / Credit: Amazon

From Coldplay concerts and green steel deals to Pentagon security warnings and New Zealand green finance rules, BusinessGreen rounds up all the top stories from around the world this week

Climate Pledge Arena opens with goal of becoming the world's first net zero certified sports stadium The Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle officially opens its doors today, with a performance by British...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Receive full access to businessgreen.com, indispensable information for business professionals

Choose from our 3 paid membership levels

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

OECD nations agree to end export credit support for unabated coal power stations

New NS&I Green Savings Bond goes on sale to the public

Most read
01

Sustainability Disclosure Requirements: Treasury sets out new environmental reporting rules for businesses

18 October 2021 • 5 min read
02

Net Zero Strategy: Government unveils historic plan to make UK 'fighting fit' for the global green industrial revolution

19 October 2021 • 11 min read
03

'Affordable choice': Government fires up plan to drive down cost of clean heat

18 October 2021 • 10 min read
04

Government poised to deliver Net Zero Strategy, but will it be bold enough?

18 October 2021 • 9 min read
05

The sustainability journey: What makes a successful collaboration?

19 October 2021 • 5 min read

More on Management

OECD nations agree to end export credit support for unabated coal power stations
Investment

OECD nations agree to end export credit support for unabated coal power stations

BREAKING: Ahead of COP26 US, EU, Japan, Canada, Australia, Turkey, and others join UK in ending export credit support for most polluting projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 October 2021 • 2 min read
In 2020, 18.7 per cent homes in the UK were rented
Policy

Government promises 'clamp down' on landlords who are lagging on energy efficiency

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) announces landlord engagement campaign as it unveils plan for £10m green home innovation competition

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 22 October 2021 • 3 min read
New NS&I Green Savings Bond goes on sale to the public
Investment

New NS&I Green Savings Bond goes on sale to the public

Chancellor says new bond will let consumer 'put their money to work in the fight against climate change'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 October 2021 • 2 min read