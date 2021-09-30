MPs call for UK ban on trade and financing of deforestation-linked goods

Environmental Audit Committee report also describes government biodiversity efforts to date as 'lacking' and argues ‘bold and ambitious action’ is required
The government needs to dramatically step up efforts to reverse biodiversity loss, and trading or investing in commodities that drive deforestation should be made illegal, MPs on the Environmental Audit...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial