Prince of Wales to launch Prime Video channel showcasing sustainable business initiatives

The Prince of Wales has launched a new channel on Prime Video dedicated to films that explore how businesses and innovators are stepping up efforts to tackle climate change.

To mark the end of New York's 2020 Climate Week, Prince Charles confirmed the new venture, called RE:TV, will become the content platform for the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) and will showcase projects from around the world that are working on reuse and recycling technologies, including recycling coffee, reseeding rainforests, and refining solar.

RE:TV has worked with local crews to produce films in Asia, Africa, North America, and Europe, with features on UK-based data platform Restor that is using artificial intelligence to develop restoration techniques, leading recycling company TerraCycle that recently launched the new Loop packaging re-use service, and sustainable aviation fuel developer Lanzatech.

The Prince also features on the channel, making a direct plea for audiences to act now to curb their environmental impacts.

In The Time to Act is Now film, The Prince of Wales reflects on his work to force sustainability into the corporate mainstream. "I've spent a lot my lifetime trying to engage people and businesses with the issues and solutions of the climate crisis," he said. "RE:TV was therefore set up with the aim of capturing the will and imagination of humanity and champion the most inspiring solutions for sustainability from around the world. I hope that with this partnership with Prime Video we can bring these inspiring innovations and ideas to a wider audience and demonstrate together what is possible in the pursuit of a sustainable future."

As part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, the Prince of Wales launched the Terra Carta in January 2021, which sets out a roadmap for businesses to transition to sustainable business models by 2030 and has secured support from a host of top corporates.

RE:TV has also partnered with Waterbear, a streaming platform that offers content on climate action.