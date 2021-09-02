Chris Stark on the net zero transition: 'There is such a positive story of progress to tell here'

The head of the UK's climate advisory body has called for more public and political debate over the UK's pathway to net zero emissions by 2050, warning that without wider engagement with the transition public support for green reforms could be eroded.

Speaking during an event hosted by the think tank Onward this afternoon, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) CEO said he welcomed wider debate around how best to reach the UK's net zero goals, arguing that democratic accountability was crucial in gaining support for the transition.

Stark, who took over as CEO of the government's climate advisory body in 2018, also acknowledged that while his role is politically neutral, the nature of the job had increasingly pushed the CCC into a more political arena as the debate over how to decarbonise the economy heats up.

"Since the practicalities involve a hell of a lot of policymaking, and leadership by governments, particularly over the next decade or so, it's going to be hard to avoid some of those political statements," he said. "So let me acknowledge from the top that the current politics of net zero are becoming very, very interesting. And they are becoming increasingly contested. And for my money, that is probably a good thing."

In recent months, debate and discussion within government, Parliament, and the media has begun to intensify around a number of decarbonisation policies, such as how to cut emissions from home heating and accelerate the switch to electric cars. A handful of backbench Conservative MPs, including former Minister Steve Baker, have publicly raised concerns over the potential costs associated with meeting the UK's net zero targets.

But while Stark has previously warned a lack of government leadership on the net zero transition risked opening up a vacuum that could be filled by climate sceptic voices seeking to undermine the need for a net zero transition, he today argued there was "definitely" a need for more debate - not less - around how to deliver net zero emissions.

"Frankly, I don't think we've had enough of that debate - enough of that scrutiny - of the many, many choices that are before us here in the UK," he said.

Specifically, Stark argued the CCC's most recent advice on setting UK decarbonisation targets for the mid-2030s that was rapidly adopted and put into law by the government through the Sixth Carbon Budget should have gone to a Parliamentary vote in order to demonstrate the clear parliamentary mandate in support of the net zero transition.

"I think it was a mistake not to put [the Sixth Carbon Budget] to a vote in Parliament on both occasions," said Stark. "I am fairly certain that a vote would have demonstrated that there was a political consensus continuing in this country and in this parliament for acting on this. I think that would have renewed the democratic mandate for the changes ahead, and I think we should always be prepared to test and indeed retest that political will to pursue the course."

Stark's comments come just two months ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit, and potentially weeks before the government unleashes its hotly anticipated overarching Net Zero Strategy, which is expected to set out further details of its vision for decarbonising the economy over the next three decades.

In addition to the Net Zero Strategy, the government's Heat and Buildings Strategy looking specifically at decarbonising the UK's gas-reliant heating systems, as well the Treasury's Net Zero Review looking at how to fund the transition, are also both expected ahead of the crucial Glasgow Summit.

Stark said he fully expected and welcomed differences of opinion from politicians and the government on how to achieve net zero compared to the CCC's own recommendations, arguing that the Net Zero Strategy needed to be "a product of politics".

"In fact, I hope that our politicians are going to push back on the technocrats, just as they should, in the Net Zero Strategy - it's really important that they do," he explained. "The hustle and bustle of ministerial debate around that cabinet table is really essential, because they are going to have to own it [the Net Zero Strategy]. And I'm not going to bat an eyelid if ministers decide as I suspect they will that they take a different outlook on some of the difficult issues like consumer choice and diet change from what the modelling tells them. That is the points of the Climate Change Act - it says very clearly that targets must be met, the CCC provides advice, but ultimately it is the government ministers who are responsible for delivery, and that is the way it should be.

"I expect to have something new to chew on in the next few weeks when we see that Strategy, and I expect to have to go back to our own modelling to start revising the pathways to reflect that new strategy."

Overall, Stark summed up the net zero transition as "primarily an investment challenge for the country driven especially by the need to replace assets", highlighting the shift away from fossil fuel cars to electric vehicles, and the phase-out of gas boilers in favour of lower carbon alternatives as key examples.

But he stressed there was an urgent need to begin replacing these assets immediately with net zero alternatives, pointing out that the average life of a fossil fuel asset today is between 15 and 20 years. As such, investment decisions to deliver on the UK's net zero goals need to be made within the current decade in order for the UK to reach its climate targets.

"The key date is not really 2050 at all, it's 2030, because by then UK infrastructure has got to be ready, UK energy networks have to be ready, UK citizens need to be at the starting line for this mass switchover of the capital stock of the country that is necessary for net zero," he explained. "That happens from around 2030. That means we're probably only one investment cycle away."

In order to get the public and largely private capital investment in place to deliver that massive and rapid transition, however, Stark emphasised the transition was likely require significant intervention from government through taxation, regulations, market signals, lifestyle changes, and in some cases direct funding and subsidies.

Moreover, the costs of net zero will not fall evenly, with some select few sectors likely to see fewer jobs in 2050, while other regions and industries canm expect to see a significant uplift in employment opportunities.

He conceded that while this might be contentious for some on the right of the political spectrum, the CCC is so far the only organisation which has offered a plan for delivering net zero, as it is legally required to do, but that there is still room for political creativity to take a slightly different decarbonisation pathway.

"I think it is a difficult moment for those who would like to see less state intervention," Stark said. "I understand that, and I think that is probably one of the areas where I see the greatest need for some political creativity. Removing barriers to progress and decarbonisation is, I think, much harder than erecting new regulations and new taxes. So let's just see what happens."

In conclusion, Stark argued the net zero transition was an overwhelmingly positive story replete with huge opportunities for the UK public and businesses, citing in particular growing markets in which the UK could potentially prosper such as hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and wind power.

But he urged Chancellor Rishi Sunak to give firm backing to the resulting Net Zero Strategy through ambitious fiscal policies.

"There is such a positive story of progress to tell here," he said. "I really feel it should be shouted - we should be shouting it from the rooftops - and I would love to see the Chancellor embrace this more explicitly."

Sign up now for your free pass to the Net Zero Festival 2021.