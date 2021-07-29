National Infrastructure Commission urges government to act quickly to drive development of first wave of BECCS and DACS plants, arguing carbon removals will be a cornerstone of the UK's future economy
Calls for the UK to start scaling up negative emissions technology are becoming shriller. Over the last few weeks alone, the newly formed Coalition for Negative Emissions warned the world would miss...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial