Algae power: TotalEnergies and Veolia team up to develop microalgae-based biofuels

Oil giant Total Energies has inked a deal with Veolia that will see the companies work together to develop biofuel from microalgae cultivation that captures carbon dioxide in the process.

A four-year research project at Total Energies' La Mède HVO biodiesel plant near Marseille will see the partners explore the most efficient way to grow microalgae, which feed on sunlight and CO2 from the atmosphere and industrial processes and can then later be transformed into biofuels.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the French companies said they would set up a test platform to compare different innovative systems for growing microalgae in order to identify the most efficient ones.

"We are pleased to join forces with Veolia at our La Mède site to accelerate the assessment of microalgae cultivation systems using CO2 in the aim of producing next-generation biofuels," said Marie-Noëlle Semeria, chief technology officer at Total Energies.

Semeria added that ramping up production of low-carbon biofuel would contribute to the oil major's push to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 while allowing clients to reduce their carbon footprint.

The French oil and gas giant, which rebranded as Total Energies from Total in May, said the project would benefit from its expertise in both the cultivation and refining of biomass to produce advanced biofuels and the use of carbon capture and utilisation technologies.

The project will also benefit from Veolia's expertise in managing microalgae and developing algal biomass as an effective solution for carbon capture, according to the update.

"This unique partnership enables TotalEnergies and Veolia to accelerate the production cycle of a promising alternative energy that is necessary to protect the planet," said Philippe Seberac, technical and scientific director at Veolia. "With this project, Veolia can contribute its technical expertise in optimising and securing biological treatments to a more global context that will have a positive impact on the ecological transformation."

Advocates of 'third-generation' algae biofuels argue they provide a more sustainable alternative to fossil fuels than so-called 'first generation' biofuels, which are made from energy crops that have been accused of having a knock on impact on food production and land use, potentially leading to increased deforestation, biodiversity loss, water overconsumption, and ultimately higher levels of greenhouse gas emissions. In contrast, proponents of algae-based biofuels argue that can be produced in industrial settings that have little land use impact and can make use of algaes that deliver high yields and short cultivation times, thus maximising thier potential to capture carbon dioxide.

However, despite being the focus of intense scientific research for several decades, algae biofuels currently remain a niche market and as such cost significantly more than both fossil fuels and earlier generation biofuels.