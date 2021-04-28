'On top of providing green finance, the finance sector must become green': Why the world's financiers must sharpen their climate reporting
First ever analysis of financed emissions of global asset managers, owners, insurers and banks from CDP reveals financial players are systematically underestimating their exposure to climate risk
The finance sector may have enthusiastically embraced the concept of net zero emissions over the last 12 months, but the reporting frameworks and assumptions that underline these headline targets are incomplete...
More news
'On top of providing green finance, the finance sector must become green': Why the world's financiers must sharpen their climate reporting
First ever analysis of financed emissions of global asset managers, owners, insurers and banks from CDP reveals financial players are systematically underestimating their exposure to climate risk
Oddbox announces expansion plans as it pledges to reach net zero by 2030
B Corp announces plans to save 150,000 tonnes of food from going to waste over the next five years as it expands into South West and Midlands
'Lack of leadership and coordination': MPs slam Treasury for failure to align tax system with UK's climate goals
Public Accounts Committee report warns Treasury and HMRC have limited understanding of how the tax system supports or hinders the UK’s environmental goals
The public want green taxes, but will the government deliver?
Green Alliance's Libby Peake reflects on new survey results that reveal significant public support for a major overhaul of the UK's green taxes