Oddbox announces expansion plans as it pledges to reach net zero by 2030

B Corp announces plans to save 150,000 tonnes of food from going to waste over the next five years as it expands into South West and Midlands

Surplus fruit and veg distributor Oddbox has unveiled a string of new climate targets, vowing to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 and prevent 150,000 tonnes of food from going to waste by 2025.

The B Corp, which delivers boxes of surplus or 'odd' fruit and vegetables to customers' front doors, announced its new climate and food waste goals in a sustainability report published this morning.

Saving 150,000 tonnes of food from going to waste over the next four years would represent a significant expansion for the company, which claims to have rescued nearly 11,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables since its launch five years ago.

The firm, which already offers deliveries across London and the South East, is hoping to ramp up its food waste prevention efforts by expanding its business into new parts of the UK.

As such, the company confirmed that from this week Oddbox deliveries will be made available to customers in the Midlands and South West for the first time.

Oddbox sustainability manager Heather Lynch said the firm was also planning a number of initiatives that would allow it to reduce its emissions in line with its new net zero goal.

"Last year we measured our own carbon footprint and from this, we have made a series of sustainability commitments, including reducing the carbon footprint of each box by 5 per cent in 2021 and planning a fully electric delivery fleet by 2025, all working towards our overall net zero goal," she said.

The report confirms the company will continue to provide surplus fruit and veg boxes to a number of London-based food charities over the coming year.

CEO and co-founder of Oddbox, Emilie Vanpoperinghe, explained the firm's supply-led model had been specifically designed to tackle over production and waste, noting the food sector's current demand-led model was inefficient and put "huge pressure on farmers to deliver fresh produce which looks a certain way, at a certain time".

"We've flipped this on its head," she said. "Our partner growers come to us when they need our support to distribute delicious produce which supermarkets won't take. This enables us to be flexible with the variety of fruit and veg we offer to our customers, while fighting waste."

Oddbox calculates that saving 150,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables would prevent 16 billion litres of water from going to waste and stop 164,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions being released into the atmosphere.