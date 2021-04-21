Earth Day: Prime Minister urges world leaders not to 'throw away chance to preserve our planet'

Boris Johnson to tell Climate Leaders Summit the question of how to reach net zero emissions is 'not so much technical as political'

Boris Johnson will today urge world leaders to seize the opportunity to book their place in the history books as the "generation of leaders that possessed the will to preserve our planet for generations to come".

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the opening session of the Climate Leaders Summit, which is being hosted by the Biden administration to coincide with Earth Day and step up pressure on governments around the world to strengthen their national climate action plans ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this autumn.

Johnson is expected to highlight the UK's newly announced target to cut emissions by 78 per cent against 1990 levels by 2035 and reiterate calls for all other major economies to follow suit with similar ambitious decarbonisation goals and comprehensive strategies to ensure new targets are met.

"The UK has shown that it's possible to slash emissions while growing the economy, which makes question of reaching net zero not so much technical as political," he will say. "If we actually want to stop climate change, then this must be the year in which we get serious about doing so. Because the 2020s will be remembered either as the decade in which world leaders united to turn the tide, or as a failure."

As such, he is set to directly call on the 40 heads of major economies who are slated to attend the virtual meeting to come to the Kunming Biodiversity Summit in October and the Glasgow Climate Summit in November "armed with ambitious targets and the plans required to reach them".

"Let the history books show that it was this generation of leaders that possessed the will to preserve our planet for generations to come," he will add.

Speculation is continuing to mount over whether the two high profile summits will be able to proceed as planned, given the worsening coronavirus waves currently afflicting parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

But with the UN and the Summit hosts currently proceeding with efforts to deliver the events as scheduled, the UK and the US are hoping to use today's Climate Leaders Summit to secure a number of further decarbonisation commitments from some of the world's largest emitters.

The EU is expected to showcase its new target, agreed this week, to cut emissions by 55 per cent against 1990 levels by 2030, while Biden is reportedly poised to announce a goal to at least halve emissions by 2030 against 2005 levels.

Reports have suggested that new announcements are also expected from Japan, Canada, South Korea, and Australia, among others.

A raft of fresh net zero pledges are also expected from leading businesses to mark Earth Day, further bolstering the ranks of the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign and various finance initiatives working to decarbonise the investment portfolios around the world.

As COP President the UK is leading international efforts to secure ambitious 2030 emissions reductions targets in line with reaching net zero by the middle of the century, backed up by clear action plans and policy changes such as phasing out coal.

The hope is that the COP26 Summit can finalise the rules governing the Paris Agreement, boost flows of climate funding into developing economies, strengthen short term decarbonisation plans, and expand the coalition of more than 120 countries that have made net zero commitments to date, which cover 65 per cent of global carbon emissions.

However, campaigners have voiced fears that to date the diplomatic push to secure bolder climate pledges has secured scant support from some of the world's most carbon intensive economies, which have traditionally sought to hamper progress at UN climate talks.