'The end of Big Oil': Are we heading for $10 a barrel oil?
Influential analyst firm publishes Paris Agreement compatible scenario that would see oil prices plummet over the coming decades
Are oil prices about to plummet? That is the question presented by a new scenario from influential analyst firm Wood Mackenzie that details how oil prices are likely to fall sharply in the coming decades...
Net Zero Cash: Cash industry signs up to new Environment Charter
Companies involved in the cash cycle pledge to slash emissions and energy use
Zoom in on net zero - with HSBC's Farnam Bidgoli
VIDEO: Head of ESG solutions at the banking giant talks to BusinessGreen's James Murray about the evolving net zero trend in the financial sector
A beginner's guide to corporate CO2 reporting
Businesses need a robust emissions reporting system in order to draw up effective strategies to decarbonise, writes WWF UK's Seán Mallon