'Wholesale transformation': Could net zero mission deliver 1.7 million UK green jobs by 2030?
Net zero transition promises major jobs boost but poses risks for high carbon regions in the Midlands, North, and Scotland, according to a wide-ranging new analysis
Setting the UK on a net zero pathway could create up to 1.7 million new green jobs over the coming decade while adding a £330bn boost to the economy, but major policy challenges remain if the government...
SMMT calls for 'fairer incentives' to encourage drivers to make switch to EV
SMMT CEO Mike Hawes warns the EV revolution has so far been for 'fleets, not families' and has called on the government to improve its support for private buyers
COP26: Speculation mounts over plans for in-person Glasgow Summit
Reports suggest UK government is facing calls to scale back in-person component of high profile Climate Summit, as concerns over coronavirus risks continue