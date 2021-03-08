Borrow to invest: Top economists argue prioritising green investment can unleash a stronger post-Covid recovery
A net zero-focused recovery makes for a stronger recovery, while tightening belts would slow the rebound across the G7, leading economists warn
The world's leading economies should aim to invest in an ambitious net zero future coming out of the pandemic-driven recession, as a premature tightening of belts would "almost certainly" slow the pace...
Householders must be at the heart of decarbonising heat
Householders must be shown that alternatives to traditional boilers are cleaner, convenient and comfortable, write IMechE's head of policy Matt Rooney
The 'three Ps' that are crucial for sustainable investing
Schroders' head of European lend Nicholette MacDonald-Brown and fund manager Scott MacLennan explain the three elements at the core of their sustainable investing approach
International Women's Day: Sustainable business leaders reveal their hopes for 'a greener, fairer economy'
For International Women's Day, BusinessGreen spoke to green economy leaders on the state of diversity in the sector