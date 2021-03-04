Study: Ten-fold increase in annual CO2 cuts needed to hit global climate goals

Emissions could be set to rise again without a green recovery to the Covid crisis

UK boasts one of the world's best decarbonisation records, but it still pales in comparison to what is required under Paris Agreement

The UK boasts one of the world's best records on decarbonisation since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015, yet progress still remains far below the scale of emissions cuts required by countries every year if the world is to reach its climate goals and avoid the most catastrophic impacts of a warming planet.

That is the conclusion of researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Stanford University in the US, who have carried out a global stocktake of progress in cutting carbon emissions worldwide over the five years since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015.

Their findings, which were published yesterday in the journal Nature Climate Change, show that even despite the freak decline in annual emissions last year in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, far greater annual reductions in CO2 emissions are required every year from now on to hit climate goals.

The study estimates a ten-fold increase in emissions cuts is now needed every year across the planet, underscoring the clear need for greater climate ambition from countries at the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow later this year, the authors said.

Average annual cuts of just 0.16 billion tonnes of CO2 have been achieved worldwide over the past five years, which is only 10 per cent of the one to two billion tonnes of CO2 that needs eradicating from the economy globally every year to give the planet a fighting chance of limiting temperature rise to 1.5C or 'well below' 2C, the analysis found.

Ukraine currently leads the world on cutting carbon emissions over the past five years, with its emissions down an average of four per cent per year since 2015, while the UK sits in second place with an annual decarbonisation rate of 3.6 per cent, according to the study.

But while emissions fell in 64 countries, they have increased in 150 countries, and overall global emissions grew by 0.21 billion tonnes of CO2 each year from 2016-19, compared to the 2011-15 period.

China's emissions have risen by an average of 0.4 per cent each year since the Paris Agreement was signed, India's have risen by 5.2 per cent annually, and Russia's by 0.2 per cent, the research shows, compared to an average 0.8 per cent annual drop in CO2 among high-income countries.

The scale of decarbonisation required each year is also significantly greater than that seen last year in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The study shows Carbon emissions fell by around seven per cent last year compared to 2019 as a result of worldwide lockdown measures and a huge decline in industrial activity and energy demand, amounting to a cut of around 2.6 billion tonnes of CO2.

Professor Corinne Le Quéré, Royal Society Professor at UEA's School of Environmental Sciences - who led the latest academic study - warned the unusual drop in CO2 emissions last year was a 'pause button' that could nor realistically continue beyond 2020 as long as the world continues to rely so heavily on fossil fuels.

"Countries' efforts to cut CO2 emissions since the Paris Agreement are starting to pay off, but actions are not large-scale enough yet and emissions are still increasing in way too many countries," she said. "The drop in CO2 emissions from responses to Covid-19 highlights the scale of actions and of international adherence needed to tackle climate change. Now we need large-scale actions that are good for human health and good for the planet."

The new analysis follows research by the International Energy Agency (IEA) earlier this week which confirmed global energy-related emissions fell six per cent last year, but that by the end of 2020 emissions had already begun picking up to pre-pandemic levels, with CO2 expected to rise again in 2021.

"It is in everyone's best interests to build back better to speed the urgent transition to clean energy," Le Quéré added.

The new study provides some causes for optimism, concluding that the growing number of climate change laws and policies - which now number more than 2,000 worldwide - appear to have played a key role in curbing the growth in emissions from 2016 to 2019, which would otherwise have seen emissions levels rise even higher.

It also argues that an immediate, full bounce-back to previous CO2 emission levels seen before the pandemic appears unlikely, adding that stimulus efforts in the wake of the pandemic should be used to drive a green recovery or else emissions are likely to begin increasing again within a few years.

The study highlights the changes in transportation habits, growing interest in nature, and soaring demand for electric vehicles, as well as the resilience of renewable energy reliant grids as major steps forward for the net zero transition over the past year.

But co-author of the study, Professor Rob Jackson of Stanford University, said commitments to climate action alone "aren't enough". "Countries need to align post-Covid incentives with climate targets this decade, based on sound science and credible implementation plans," he said.