'Beyond GDP': UN mulls adoption of green prosperity measure
UN Secretary-General António Guterres urges nations to consider the costs of economic profit against damage to the environment
Could the world be about to move 'beyond GDP'? A "ground-breaking" economic framework to incorporate environmental and human wellbeing into traditional measurements of prosperity is currently under consideration...
